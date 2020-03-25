Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $997.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,107.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.