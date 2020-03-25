Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $71,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

JACK stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

