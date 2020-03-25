Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $57.04 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.20 and its 200 day moving average is $269.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,080.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

