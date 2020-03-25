Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $171.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mcdonald’s traded as low as $136.50 and last traded at $137.10, approximately 10,648,362 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 5,004,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.49.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.21.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.33.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

