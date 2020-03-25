Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $161.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

