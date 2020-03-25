Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Down 12.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mastercraft Boat traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.92, 737,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 237,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

