Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $316.00 to $287.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as low as $210.00 and last traded at $205.47, 8,236,001 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,011,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.42.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.26.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

