Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,354.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $160.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

