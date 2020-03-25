Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,484 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.68% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.