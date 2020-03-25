Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,198 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.20% of Berry Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 957,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 201,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

BRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.39%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.