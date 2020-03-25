Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.62 Million in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 494,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.97% of Abeona Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ABEO opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

