Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.60 Million in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,082 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 920,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 566,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000.

NYSE:SUM opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.05. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

