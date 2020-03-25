Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.60 Million in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

