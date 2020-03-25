Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 3,869.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 586,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,355 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNRL opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

In related news, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,375 shares of company stock valued at $176,060 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Raymond James downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

