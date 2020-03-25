Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 158,547 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,610,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 664,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,186,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,882 shares in the company, valued at $978,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

