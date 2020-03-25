Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 805,446 Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 805,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Aurora Cannabis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 745,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 580,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 680,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 136,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $797.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

