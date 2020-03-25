Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Total by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 744,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after acquiring an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 819,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,965 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

