Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 13,985 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,626 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,636 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,910,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,333 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.