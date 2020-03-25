Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.58% of Onespan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Onespan by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.75. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

