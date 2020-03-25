Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.85 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 514,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.89% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.