Marshall Wace LLP Sells 283,907 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283,907 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 242,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 58,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 836,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 392,296 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

