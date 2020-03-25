Marshall Wace LLP Sells 201,198 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 201,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Yandex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

YNDX opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

