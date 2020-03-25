Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,737 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.69. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

