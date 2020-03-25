Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 366.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $523.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.