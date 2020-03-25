Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,607 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

LTRPA stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.