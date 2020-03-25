Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

FLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NYSE FLY opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Fly Leasing Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

