Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 77,375 Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Sleep Number stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $664.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

