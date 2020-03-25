Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 101,845 Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $7,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $14,026,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $9,143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 903,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

