Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 155,136 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Arcos Dorados worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $679.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.