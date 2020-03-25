Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,305 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

SF opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

