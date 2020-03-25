Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,961 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,268,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 506,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 878,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

