Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

