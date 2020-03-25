Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Brigham Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. Brigham Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.95%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,375 shares of company stock valued at $176,060 over the last 90 days.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

