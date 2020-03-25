Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 599,415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.13% of The Rubicon Project as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

RUBI opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUBI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.