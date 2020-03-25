Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.77 Million in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LivaNova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LivaNova by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.