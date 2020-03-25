Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 340.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Athene worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATH. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

