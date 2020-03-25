Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth $216,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

MBT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.