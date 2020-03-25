Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.15% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,286,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 186,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 172,857 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of VIVO opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $286.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at $89,184.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

