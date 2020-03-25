Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 292.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Alkermes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,009,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Alkermes by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Alkermes stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.56. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

