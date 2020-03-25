Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.40 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,904 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

