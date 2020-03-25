Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.01 Million Stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 223,998 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 309,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

NYSE:TPB opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.