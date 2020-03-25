Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,069 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

