Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 85,283 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 85,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

CPB opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

