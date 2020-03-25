Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 32,136 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 246,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $22,392,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.62. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

