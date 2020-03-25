Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 290,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.61% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 382,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,943 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 198,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SOI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of SOI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

