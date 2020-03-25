Marshall Wace LLP Buys 89,002 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 188.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

DISCK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

