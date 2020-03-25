Marshall Wace LLP Buys 55,281 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 155.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

