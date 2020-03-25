Marshall Wace LLP Buys 16,944 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 461,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after buying an additional 150,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,983.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2,536.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock worth $9,761,925. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

