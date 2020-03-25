Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,587 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Andersons news, CFO Brian A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William E. Krueger bought 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $601.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.42. Andersons Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

