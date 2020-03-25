Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,831,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,836,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,282,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.